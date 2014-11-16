MELBOURNE Xavier Doherty will be called into Australia's squad for the third one-day match against South Africa in Canberra, the spinner told reporters on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Tasmanian played in two ODI matches of Australia's 3-0 sweep of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates but was overlooked for the opening two games against South Africa in Perth, where the hosts have employed an all-pace attack for the WACA's fast and bouncy wicket.

"Given it's more of a spinners' wicket, I think I'll be some sort of chance and given that it's an all-pace attack at the moment," the one-day specialist told local media of Canberra's Manuka Oval where the teams clash on Wednesday.

"I've got an opportunity to really nail my spot for the rest of this series and then, after that, who knows?"

Australia are bidding to extend their lead in the series to 2-0 in the second ODI in Perth on Sunday.

