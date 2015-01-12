CANBERRA England's new-look top order all scored half centuries as the tourists made a strong start to their trip Down Under for the World Cup with a thumping 216-run win over Australian Capital Territory XI on Monday.

Eoin Morgan won the toss in his first match as captain since he replaced the sacked Alastair Cook and the tourists wasted no time in piling up 364 for six in their 50 overs at Manuka Oval.

The top four batsmen -- Ian Bell (51), Moeen Ali (50), James Taylor (55) and Joe Root (56) -- all got to the half-century mark before Ravi Bopara and Chris Woakes put together a useful unbroken partnership of 105.

Bopara's quickfire 56 featured four fours and five sixes, including three in successive balls, and his stand with fellow all-rounder Woakes came from the last 50 balls of the innings.

Spinner James Tredwell took 3-11 as England made light work of the ACT batting, Stuart Broad and Moeen also getting into the act with a couple of wickets apiece as the hosts were bowled out for 148 in the 33rd over.

England take on an Australian Prime Minister's XI at the same ground on Wednesday before the start of a triangular World Cup warm-up series also featuring Australia and India.

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)