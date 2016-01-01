SYDNEY Factbox on the third test between Australia and West Indies, which starts in Sydney on Sunday:

- - -

Jan 3-7 (10:30 AM local, 2330 GMT start)

Sydney Cricket Ground (capacity 46,000)

Umpires: Ian Gould (England), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

Third umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

Match referee: Chris Broad (England)

- -

AUSTRALIA

Test ranking: 3

Captain: Steve Smith

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Highest ranked batsman: Steve Smith (1)

Highest ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (8)

Team (likely): Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Nevill, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe

- -

WEST INDIES

Test ranking: 8

Captain: Jason Holder

Coach: Phil Simmons

Highest ranked batsman in squad: Darren Bravo (23)

Highest ranked bowler: Kemar Roach (20)

Team (possible): Kraigg Brathwaite, Rajenda Chandrika, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Carlos Brathwaite, Jomel Warrican, Devendra Bishoo.

- -

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Test matches played: 115

Australia wins: 58

West Indies wins: 32

Draws: 24

Tied: 1

- -

PREVIOUS TESTS IN SYDNEY

1931 Australia won by an innings and 172 runs

1931 West Indies won by 30 runs

1951 Australia won by seven wickets

1952 Australia won by 202 runs

1961 West Indies won by 222 runs

1969 Australia won by 10 wickets

1969 Australia won by 382 runs

1976 Australia won by seven wickets

1982 Match drawn

1984 Australia won by an innings and 55 runs

1989 Australia won by seven wickets

1993 Match drawn

1996 Australia won by 124 runs

2001 Australia won by six wickets

- -

SERIES

Australia won first test in Hobart by an innings and 212runs

Australia won second test in Melbourne by 177 runs

