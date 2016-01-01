Everton's Barkley the victim of unprovoked attack - lawyer
Everton's Ross Barkley was the victim of an "unprovoked attack" at a bar in Liverpool on Sunday night, the midfielder's lawyer said in a statement on Monday.
SYDNEY Factbox on the third test between Australia and West Indies, which starts in Sydney on Sunday:
- - -
Jan 3-7 (10:30 AM local, 2330 GMT start)
Sydney Cricket Ground (capacity 46,000)
Umpires: Ian Gould (England), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)
Third umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa)
Match referee: Chris Broad (England)
- -
AUSTRALIA
Test ranking: 3
Captain: Steve Smith
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Highest ranked batsman: Steve Smith (1)
Highest ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (8)
Team (likely): Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Nevill, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe
- -
WEST INDIES
Test ranking: 8
Captain: Jason Holder
Coach: Phil Simmons
Highest ranked batsman in squad: Darren Bravo (23)
Highest ranked bowler: Kemar Roach (20)
Team (possible): Kraigg Brathwaite, Rajenda Chandrika, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Carlos Brathwaite, Jomel Warrican, Devendra Bishoo.
- -
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 115
Australia wins: 58
West Indies wins: 32
Draws: 24
Tied: 1
- -
PREVIOUS TESTS IN SYDNEY
1931 Australia won by an innings and 172 runs
1931 West Indies won by 30 runs
1951 Australia won by seven wickets
1952 Australia won by 202 runs
1961 West Indies won by 222 runs
1969 Australia won by 10 wickets
1969 Australia won by 382 runs
1976 Australia won by seven wickets
1982 Match drawn
1984 Australia won by an innings and 55 runs
1989 Australia won by seven wickets
1993 Match drawn
1996 Australia won by 124 runs
2001 Australia won by six wickets
- -
SERIES
Australia won first test in Hobart by an innings and 212runs
Australia won second test in Melbourne by 177 runs
