Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
Factbox on test series between Australia and South Africa, which begins on Thursday in Perth.
FIXTURES (start times GMT)
First test Nov. 3-7 WACA, Perth (0230)
Second test Nov. 12–16 Bellerive Oval, Hobart (2330)
Third test Nov. 24–28 Adelaide Oval (Day/night, 0330)
AUSTRALIA
Test ranking: 3
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Captain: Steve Smith
Squad: Shaun Marsh, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Starc, Joe Mennie, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon
SOUTH AFRICA
Test ranking: 5
Coach: Russell Domingo
Captain: Faf du Plessis
Squad: Faf du Plessis, Kyle Abbott, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Stephen Cook, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dane Vilas
HEAD TO HEAD:
Total: 91
Australia wins: 50
South Africa wins: 21
Draws: 20
IN AUSTRALIA:
Total: 38
Australia wins: 20
South Africa wins: 8
Draws: 10
LAST SIX TESTS
2012 Brisbane Match drawn
2012 Adelaide Match drawn
2012 Perth South Africa won by 309 runs
2014 Centurian Australia won by 281 runs
2014 Port Elizabeth South Africa won by 231 runs
2014 Cape Town Australia won by 245 runs
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.