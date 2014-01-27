Australia's James Faulkner throws his bat up as he leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy group A match against Sri Lanka at The Oval cricket ground, London June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia all-rounder James Faulkner has been ruled out of the three-match Twenty20 series against England due to a knee injury, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday.

Faulkner, whose brilliant unbeaten 69 lifted Australia to an unlikely victory over England in the second one-day international in Brisbane this month, will also miss the test tour of South Africa.

"James injured his knee during the Australia Day one-day international in Adelaide," Australia physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a CA statement.

"He has had subsequent scans and was reviewed by Cricket Australia's medical team and a knee specialist, and will require arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday.

"He will not be available for the upcoming Test tour of South Africa. We are hopeful that he will recover in time to play the Twenty 20 games on that tour and take part in the ICC World Twenty20."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Rex Gowar)