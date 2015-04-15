Jason Gillespie talks during a television interview at a resort in Coolum, about 110 km (68 miles) north of Brisbane, August 29, 2006. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Former test bowler Jason Gillespie has returned home to coach the Adelaide Strikers in Australia's domestic Twenty20 league, dashing speculation the Yorkshire mentor might succeed England coach Peter Moores.

The 39-year-old South Australian, who guided Yorkshire to the 2014 England county championship, has signed with the Strikers for the next two 'Big Bash' Twenty20 tournaments.

"I would like to place on record my gratitude to Yorkshire County Cricket Club for allowing me to coach in the Big Bash League," Gillespie said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to bringing back some knowledge and experiences to Yorkshire, which will improve our T20 cricket going forward."

Former Yorkshire chairman Colin Graves' appointment as England and Wales Cricket Board chairman fuelled speculation that Gillespie might succeed Moores, who has been under fire since England's meek exit from the World Cup.

In his second stint as England coach, Moores has held on to his role and is touring the Caribbean where the test side are playing West Indies.

