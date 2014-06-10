Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
Former Australia cricketer Gary Gilmour, who dazzled in the inaugural World Cup, has passed away after a prolonged fight with ill health, Cricket Australia said on its Twitter feed on Tuesday.
The left-arm swing bowler, who was also known for his hard-hitting abilities with the bat, died at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital at the age of 62.
Gilmour took 54 wickets and scored a century in 15 tests but is remembered more for his heroics in the 1975 World Cup.
His six wickets for 14 runs in the semi-final against arch-rivals England guided Australia to the final against West Indies in which Gilmour took five wickets in a losing cause.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.