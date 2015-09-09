SYDNEY Factbox on Brad Haddin after the Australia wicketkeeper announced his retirement from first class cricket on Wednesday:

Born Oct. 23, 1977 in Cowra, New South Wales

* Played for Canberra in state one-day cricket in the mid 1990s before moving to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to further his career.

* Became New South Wales's most prolific wicketkeeper-batsman with 5,829 runs at an average of 41.94 and 11 centuries. Shares the NSW all-formats record of 195 caps with Greg Matthews.

* Made one-day debut for Australia against Zimbabwe in January 2001, going on to score 3,122 runs in 126 50-over matches at average of 31.53. Also took 170 catches and 11 stumpings.

* Made his test debut at the age of 30 against West Indies in Jamaica in 2008 after the retirement of Adam Gilchrist. Went on to score 3,266 runs in 66 tests at an average of 32.98 with four centuries. Took 262 catches with eight stumpings.

* Fourth behind Gilchrist, Ian Healy and Rod Marsh in number of test runs for an Australian wicketkeeper.

* After travelling to England on the 2005 tour but not getting a game, Haddin played in five Ashes series from 2009, winning one and losing four.

* As vice captain, topped the batting averages in Australia's 2013-14 5-0 sweep of England with 493 runs at 61.63, passing 50 six times and scoring a century.

* Played his final test in the 2015 Ashes series opener at Cardiff in July before standing down for the second test to be with his daughter Mia, who is battling cancer.

* Retired from one-day internationals earlier this year after helping Australia win a fifth World Cup with victory over New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

* Retired from first class cricket on Wednesday.

- - - -

TRIBUTES

- - - -

"Brad was a vital player during an important period in Australian cricket. His tenacity with bat and gloves was matched with an unflinching will to win which made him the foundation of a changing team.

"Brad's strong performances and positive influence on the team were all the more remarkable given he was dealing with the serious illness suffered by his daughter Mia."

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland.

- -

"A born leader and mentor, Brad has also demonstrated great skill, toughness and longevity in his chosen discipline.

"His loyalty to state and country is a shining example to all those who will follow in his footsteps."

Cricket New South Wales chief executive Andrew Jones

- -

"It's a sad day for Australian cricket, because he was a fantastic player, a fantastic mentor for a lot of young players. A great mentor for me as coach."

Australia coach Darren Lehmann

- -

"He's been a terrific player over a long period of time for Australia, certainly one of the best team men I've ever been around. He's been a great mentor for me. I've learned so much off him."

Australia captain and New South Wales team mate Steve Smith

- -

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)