MELBOURNE Australia fast bowler John Hastings has been withdrawn from a one-day tri-series against West Indies and South Africa in the Caribbean after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

The 30-year-old suffered pain bowling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and scans confirmed "early stage bone stress" in his fibula near the ankle, the team said on Wednesday.

"While laid off with this injury we have taken this opportunity to undertake arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs in his left ankle which have been causing him concern for some time and were possibility contributing to the cause of the bone stress," Cricket Australia sports science and sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said in a media release.

Selectors named Victorian paceman Scott Boland as a replacement for Hastings on the June tour.

