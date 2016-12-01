Cricket - New Zealand Press Conference - Lord's - 6/5/15 New Zealand Head Coach Mike Hesson talks to the media during a press conference Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

SYDNEY The troubles plaguing the Australian test team will have little bearing on their one-day side's performance in the three-match series against New Zealand starting on Sunday, according to Black Caps coach Mike Hesson.

Steve Smith's test side have been pilloried by fans and their own media after they lost their latest series 2-1 at home to South Africa.

That defeat came on the back of a 5-0 one-day series loss in South Africa and a 3-0 test series defeat in Sri Lanka, leading to plenty of questions being asked about administrators, management and the players.

Hesson, however, said Australia's one-day unit was far more settled than the test team and his side could not presume such turmoil would be evident at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

"It has been remarkably consistent barring the South African series," Hesson told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

"They have been very good for a number of years and are currently number one in the world.

"I don't think the unsettled nature of the test side will carry over to the one-day side."

The timing of the one-dayers, which includes matches in Canberra on Dec. 6 and ends in Melbourne on Dec. 9, has been questioned by some Australian pundits, with it falling between test series against the Proteas and Pakistan.

Smith also told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday it was not "ideal" but his team would just need to adapt, something Hesson agreed with.

"Both teams have been aware about that calendar for the last 18 months so I don't think it has snuck up on anybody," Hesson said.

"We are all aware that we have to rotate from one form or another on a weekly basis and that's just part of being an international cricketer."

Hesson added with the international retirements of players like former captain Brendon McCullum, Grant Elliott, Daniel Vettori and Kyle Mills, his team were in transition from the one that lost the 2015 World Cup final against Australia.

"We are missing some key players. We lost over 1,000 international games (of experience) since the World Cup," Hesson said. "Replacing that experience is a real challenge, but we have got a few new guys who are unknown.

"Lockie (Ferguson) is one of those," Hesson added of the uncapped fast bowler. "Lockie is capable of bowling at pace and... with Adam Milne missing he gives us that point of difference in our attack.

"It's difficult because it is his first series and there will be some nerves but he's a confident character."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)