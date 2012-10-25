Ibrahimovic coy on Man United contract extension
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
MELBOURNE Banker Jacquie Hey broke more than a century of male exclusivity when she was unanimously voted onto the board of Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday.
Cricket remains hugely important in Australia, both in sporting and cultural terms, and Hey will be the first woman to serve on the board of the organisation which governs the game.
"I'm so proud, privileged and honoured to be given this role, it's deep inside me that I really feel how important this is and how important it is that I do a damned good job," Hey told reporters.
"I want to make sure I'm not the first and only, but the first of many. I'm here and I'm on show and I will do a good job. I will make sure there are many more women following me."
Hey was one of three independent directors appointed to the board on the recommendation of the Crawford-Carter review into how CA governs the game, which was set up after the Ashes defeat of 2010-2011.
The board has been reduced from 14 members to nine and the aim is to increase its independence and end the inter-state squabbling which has often impeded decision-making in the past.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Austria's Romed Baumann led after the downhill leg of the men's combined event at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday with compatriot Marcel Hirscher 22nd but still in contention to defend his title.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says Saturday's improved performance in the 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur was a team effort and not solely down to the return to form of Senegalese striker Sadio Mane.