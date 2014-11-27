Following is a factbox on cricketers and umpires who succumbed to on-field injuries after Australian batsman Phillip Hughes died in hospital on Thursday, two days after being struck on the head by a bouncer during a domestic match:

* 2014 -- Phillip Hughes (Australia, 25) -- The Australia batsman was stuck on the neck by a short-pitched delivery while batting in a domestic match.

Hughes was treated by the boundary before being rushed to hospital, where he died after two days.

* 2013 -- Darryn Randall (South Africa, 32) -- The wicketkeeper-batsman was stuck on the side of the head while attempting a pull shot during a domestic match in South Africa.

He collapsed at the crease and was rushed to a hospital but could not be revived.

* 2013 -- Zulfiqar Bhatti (Pakistan, 22) -- The youngster was stuck on his chest and collapsed to the ground while batting during a club game in Sukkur, a district in Pakistan's Sindh province.

He was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

* 2012 -- Richard Beaumont (England, 33) -- The fast bowler collapsed and died from a suspected heart attack shortly after taking five wickets in a club match.

Beaumont was airlifted to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth but pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

* 2006 -- Wasim Raja (Pakistan, 54) -- The former Pakistan batsman, who was later an ICC match referee, died while playing for Surrey Over 50s at Marlow in Buckinghamshire.

He suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the field.

* 2009 -- Alcwyn Jenkins (England, 72) -- The umpire was struck on the head by a throw from one of the fielders while officiating in a league match in Swansea.

He was airlifted to a hospital but failed to recover.

* 1993 -- Ian Folley (England, 30) -- The left-arm spin bowler was hit under the eye trying to play a hook shot in a domestic match.

He later suffered a heart attack while under anaesthetic in hospital.

* 1998 -- Raman Lamba (India, 38) -- The former India opener suffered brain injuries after being hit on the head while fielding at short-leg during a club match in Dhaka.

* 1989 -- Wilf Slack (England, 34) -- The Middlesex and England left-handed opener suddenly collapsed and died while batting in Banjul, capital of The Gambia.

He had suffered four blackouts on the field in the past but tests failed to ascertain the cause of his death.

* 1959 -- Abdul Aziz (Pakistan, 18) -- The wicketkeeper collapsed while batting after being hit in the chest in a domestic match in Karachi.

He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

* 1942 -- Andy Ducat (England, 56) -- The batsman, who played one test for England, collapsed and died of a heart attack during a game at Lord's.

* 1870 -- George Summers (England, 25) -- Summers died from a blow on the head while batting for Nottinghamshire against the MCC at Lord's.

He died a few days later due to the injury.

