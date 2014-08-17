SYDNEY Phil Hughes celebrated his recall to the Australia one-day squad with a second unbeaten double century in a month against South Africa in an A team fixture on Sunday.

The left-hander hit an unbeaten 243 from 440 balls with 26 fours and one six in a drawn four-day match at Townsville which continued a prolific run of form for the former test opener.

Last month, Hughes hit an unbeaten 202 in a one-day A match against South Africa to break the Australian record for an innings in a 'List A' match.

Despite his form, Hughes, who has been recalled and cast aside with morale-crushing regularity since making his test debut in 2009, only made the one-day team for the tour of Zimbabwe after Shane Watson was ruled out with injury.

Australia will play Zimbabwe and South Africa in a triangular series from Aug. 25-Sept. 6.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)