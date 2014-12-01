A bat and cap are placed on the pitch in memory of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before the Autumn International rugby union match between Wales and South Africa at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

SYDNEY The fate of the first test between Australia and India remained uncertain on Monday as cricket officials continued to consider their options following the death last week of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes.

The match was supposed to start in Brisbane on Thursday but has been delayed to allow grief-stricken players to attend Hughes' funeral on Wednesday.

The Australian and Indian cricket boards have been meeting with the players' union to work out a solution, but have not made a final decision.

"Please note that no decisions have been made about the first test. We will update once a decision has been made. Thank you for your patience," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

The Indian team, currently in Adelaide, were supposed to fly to Brisbane on Monday but missed their flight, raising speculation that the Brisbane test will either be cancelled altogether or the whole series will be reshuffled.

"The Indian side will remain in Adelaide until details for the first test have been confirmed," CA said.

"A range of scenarios are being looked at. The game could start later this week, be rescheduled for later in summer, or abandoned completely."

Hughes died in a Sydney hospital last Thursday, two days after he was struck in the head by a short-pitched delivery during a domestic first-class match.

His death has triggered an outpouring of emotion, sympathy and support from inside and outside the cricketing world.

"We know that there are many people who have purchased tickets to the test match who will be wondering what happens next," Cricket Australia James Sutherland told the cricket.com.au website on Monday.

"Once the situation has been resolved, we will advise them as a priority. Fans should simply hold onto their tickets until further notice."

The funeral for the left-hander, who would have turned 26 on Sunday, will be held in his hometown of Macksville in northern New South Wales on Wednesday, with the timing of that considered a major determinant in postponing the first test.

Hughes was a popular member of the Australian side and some were playing in the match when he was struck by the ball.

TV rights make an incoming tour by the India test team by far the most lucrative in the world game so cancellation of the Brisbane match is unlikely.

There is precious little room for manoeuvre, however, with the second test scheduled to take place in Adelaide from Dec. 12-16 with the third starting on Boxing Day (Dec. 26) in Melbourne and the fourth in Sydney running from Jan. 3-7.

