SYDNEY Australian sport was reeling in shock after Phillip Hughes suffered a serious head injury while batting in a domestic cricket match on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old remained in a critical condition in a Sydney hospital after undergoing emergency surgery as the sports world rallied around him.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with phil and his family! He is a great fighter and a great young man!" tweeted Australia's national cricket coach Darren Lehmann.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland released a statement, saying all the players in the match had been shocked by the incident.

"His welfare is our highest priority," Sutherland said.

"We're also naturally concerned about all of those involved in today's game and will be giving them our utmost support."

That support was welcomed by the Australian Cricketers' Association, which represents the interests of players with the national body.

"We were obviously shocked to learn of the seriousness of the incident involving Phil," ACA chief executive Alastair Nicholson said.

"While we have faith that he's receiving the best available treatment, the situation will impact his family, friends, and those directly involved on the field.

"The ACA is therefore working closely with CA to arrange the appropriate counselling for those affected."

England captain Alastair Cook, preparing for a one-day series in Sri Lanka, sent a strong message of support.

"Fingers crossed he can show the same fight as he has throughout his career and he can pull through," Cook told reporters.

"Player safety is irrelevant. It is all about him, his family and friends, and we are sending our best from here."

Social media was flooded with well-wishers, with former Australia batsman Dean Jones expressing his best wishes for Hughes, but also Sean Abbott, the fast bowler who struck the batsman.

"Stay strong @seanabbott77 .. Not your fault young man," Jones added.

"Awful news about Phil Hughes. Sickening to hear. Praying for him and his family," England fast bowler James Anderson said.

Hughes also drew support from the Australian rugby team, who are preparing for their final test of the year against England in London, while New Zealand Cricket, Australia's trans-Tasman rivals, also said they were thinking about him.

Hughes, who has played 26 test matches and 25 one-day internationals, had been touted as a potential replacement for the injured Michael Clarke for the first test against India in Brisbane next week.

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Julian Linden and Ed Osmond)