SYDNEY Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes died in hospital on Thursday, two days after the batsman was struck on the head by a bouncer during a domestic match.

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott led a flood of tributes for the 25-year-old.

"His death is a very sad day for cricket and a heartbreaking day for his family. What happened has touched millions of Australians. For a young life to be cut short playing our national game seems a shocking aberration. He was loved, admired and respected by his team mates and by legions of cricket fans," Abbott said in a statement.

"RIP you little champ, we are all going to miss you ! Love, prayers to all the Hughes family xxxx." - Australian coach Darren Lehmann @darren_lehmann.

"No no no no no. RIP Phillip Hughes." - former Australian international wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist @gilly381.

"Such terrible news with the passing of Phil Hughes. Our deepest sympathies to his family." - former Australian international fast bowler Glenn McGrath @glennmcgrath11.

"Woken to the horrific news about Hughesy ! I cannot describe the sadness I feel for the Hughes family & fellow cricket players, so so sad." - former Australian spin bowler Shane Warne @ShaneWarne.

"He's been taken away too soon." - Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland told reporters.

"No words can describe the loss Rip." - former Australia bowler Brett Lee posted alongside a photo of the pair. @BrettLee_58

"Today we have lost our mate Hughesy. Our deepest condolences to all his family and friends. He will be with us always." West End Redbacks, the South Australia team Hughes was playing for when he was hit on the head, @WestEndRedbacks.

"Shocked to hear about Phil. Sad day for cricket. Deepest condolences to family, friends and well wishers. RIP #PhilipHughes." - Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt

"Dark day for cricket can't believe Phil hughes has gone! Rip my friend ! My heart goes out to his family !shocking." - India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12

"Just heard the worst news possible..our thoughts & prayers are with Phil, his family & friends. RIP Phil Hughes!!" - Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene @MahelaJay.

"Heart broken! A very dark day. You will be missed, Phil Hughes. My prayers and thoughts go out to his family & friends." - South African one-day international captain AB de Villiers ABdeVilliers17.

"Totally, totally sick inside and have no words. Thinking and praying for friends and family." - Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith @GraemeSmith49.

"Absolutely shocked to hear the news of Phil Hughes passing away. Thoughts and prays are with his family as well as (bowler of the delivery) Sean Abbott." - Former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock @7polly7.

"A very sad day for the world of cricket. So sorry for Phillip Hughes and his family. Spare a thought for Sean Abbott." - former England all-rounder Ian Botham @BeefyBotham

"He was a naturally gifted player who entertained many with his attacking approach to the game. All those who play, have played or are in any way connected to the game are devastated by the news. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy at this difficult time," International Cricket Council Chief Executive David Richardson said in a statement.

"On behalf of the Rugby community our thoughts are with the family of Phil Hughes & the entire cricket community. A devastating day." - the Australia Rugby team @QantasWallabies.

"A stark reminder that life can be over in an instant. Ensure you make the most of your days. Our thoughts are with Phillip's loved ones." - Australian football club Western Sydney Wanderers @wswanderersfc.

"The passing of Philip Hughes is an incredibly sad day for Australian sport and on behalf of everyone in Australian football I would like to pass on our condolences to Philip's family, friends and the cricket community.

"For an athlete to lose his life while playing professional sport as a result of an unfortunate accident is very difficult to comprehend and we are all feeling a little numb today," Football Federation of Australia CEO David Gallop said in a statement.

(Compiled by Patrick Johnston; Additional reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)