Veteran batsman Mike Hussey has withdrawn from Australia's limited overs tour of England and Ireland to remain with his family after his fourth child was born three months premature.

"Due to our baby being born three months early, it is important for the family for me to be here at this time," Hussey said on Sunday in a Cricket Australia (CA) statement.

"It is always difficult to miss any tour for Australia and I thank CA for their understanding of our family's situation."

CA said that Peter Forrest would replace Hussey for the tour, which includes five one-day internationals against England after a June 23 one-dayer against Ireland in Belfast.

The team leaves Australia on Thursday.

