Kirk Edwards and Kraigg Braithwaite both completed half-centuries as West Indies made a bright start to the opening test against Australia on Saturday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, West Indies made the most of the perfect conditions at Kensington Oval in Barbados to reach 158 for two at tea on day one.

Edwards made 61 before he was caught and bowled by part-time spinner David Warner after sharing a 104-run partnership with Braithwaite for the second wicket.

Braithwaite, 19, survived two dropped catches to reach the tea interval unbeaten on 53 with Darren Bravo not out 14.

Braithwaite also put on 38 with fellow opener Adrian Barath (22) for the first wicket. Barath was caught by Peter Siddle at deep backward square after hooking a bouncer from Ryan Harris.

Matthew Wade was awarded his first test cap for Australia after being picked ahead of James Pattinson.

