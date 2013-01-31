Australia have named uncapped allrounders Glenn Maxwell and Moises Henriques along with spinner Xavier Doherty in their 17-man squad for their four-test tour of India.

Allrounder Steve Smith has also been recalled, while opening batsman David Warner is also on the squad released on Thursday, despite being under a cloud after breaking a thumb during practice.

James Pattinson has been named in a five-man pace attack after missing most of the Australian summer with a rib injury.

Australia play the first test in Chennai on February 22.

Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, David Warner, Ed Cowan, Phillip Hughes, Matthew Wade, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Jackson Bird, Xavier Doherty, Moises Henriques, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Peter Siddle

(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Frank Pingue)