Usman Khawaja, Phil Hughes and Brad Haddin scored half-centuries as Australia put a difficult week behind them to notch a six-wicket win over Somerset in their four-day tour match on Saturday.

Having axed coach Mickey Arthur on Monday following a poor Champions Trophy, the tourists were keen to make a statement in the first of two warm-up matches ahead of the first Ashes test against England starting at Trent Bridge on July 10.

They began the final day on 36 without loss, requiring a further 224 runs to win.

Ed Cowan and Khawaja added 86 for the first wicket before Cowan fell to Gemaal Hussain for the second time in the match when on 46.

Khawaja top-scored with 73 and Hughes made his second half-century of the match.

Vice-captain Haddin was also in the runs, ending the game with a six of George Dockrell to finish on 52 off 40 balls.

Australia's final warm-up match is against Worcestershire starting on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)