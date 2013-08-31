Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
England opener Alex Hales belted a blistering 94 in 61 deliveries to set up a 27-run victory over Australia in County Durham on Saturday and a 1-1 draw in the two-match series of Twenty20 internationals.
Hales and Michael Lumb (43) put on 111 for the first wicket as England piled up 195 for five at Chester-le-Street.
Opener David Warner hit a quickfire 53 off 42 balls to raise Australian hopes of a second successive victory but paceman Jade Dernbach grabbed three wickets as they collapsed from 111 for three to finish on 168 for nine.
On Thursday, Aaron Finch smashed a record 156, the highest score in a Twenty20 international, to lead Australia to a 39-run win in the opening encounter at Southampton.
(Writing by Pritha Sarkar; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.