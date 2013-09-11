Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Steady rain forced the umpires to call off Wednesday's third one-day international between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham after only 15.1 overs.
England, who trail 1-0 in the five-match series after the first game was washed out, had reached 59 for three when the rain started.
The fourth match is scheduled for Cardiff on Saturday and the fifth will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton two days later.
(Reporting by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Alison Wildey)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.