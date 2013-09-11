Spectators with umbrellas wait as rain falls during the third one-day international between England and Australia at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Steady rain forced the umpires to call off Wednesday's third one-day international between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham after only 15.1 overs.

England, who trail 1-0 in the five-match series after the first game was washed out, had reached 59 for three when the rain started.

The fourth match is scheduled for Cardiff on Saturday and the fifth will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton two days later.

(Reporting by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Alison Wildey)