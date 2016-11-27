Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Third Test cricket match - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - 27/11/16. South Africa's Quinton de Kock walks off the field after being dismissed during the fourth day of the Third Test cricket match in Adelaide. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Third Test cricket match - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - 27/11/16. Australian bowler Mitchell Starc (2nd L) celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Vernon Philander (R) with team mate Nathan Lyon during the fourth day of the Third Test cricket match in Adelaide. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Third Test cricket match - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - 27/11/16. Australian bowler Mitchell Starc (R) reacts as Australian batsmen Vernon Philander (L) and Stephen Cook make runs during the fourth day of the Third Test cricket match in Adelaide. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Third Test cricket match - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - 27/11/16. South Africa's Stpehen Cook plays a shot on his way to his first test century during the fourth day of the Third Test cricket match in Adelaide. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Third Test cricket match - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - 27/11/16. Australian bowler Mitchell Starc (2nd R) celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Vernon Philander with team mates (L-R) Steve Smith, Matthew Wade and Nathan Lyon during the fourth day of the Third Test cricket match in Adelaide. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Third Test cricket match - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - 27/11/16. Australian batsman David Warner (R) and Matthew Renshaw run down the pitch during the fourth day of the Third Test cricket match in Adelaide. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Third Test cricket match - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - 27/11/16. South African bowlers Kyle Abbott (L) and Vernon Philander pose with the test series trophy against Australia at the end of the fourth day of the Third Test cricket match. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Third Test cricket match - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - 27/11/16. Australian captain Steve Smith (L) and Matthew Renshaw make runs as the sun crosses the pitch during the fourth day of the Third Test cricket match. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Third Test cricket match - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - 27/11/16. South African team mates celebrate the dismissal of Australian captain Steve Smith during the fourth day of the Third Test cricket match in Adelaide. REUTERS/Jason Reed

ADELAIDE Australia were 100 runs from a consolation victory in the day-night third test on Sunday after dismissing South Africa for 250 and reaching tea on the fourth day on 27 without loss.

Left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc earlier finished with figures of 4-80 as Australia removed the last four South African batsmen for the addition of 56 runs to their overnight second innings tally.

That left the hosts requiring 127 runs for victory and David Warner, who had made 20 not out, and debutant opener Matt Renshaw, unbeaten on three, will resume looking to complete the victory long before night falls in South Australia.

South Africa had resumed on 194-6 but lost Quinton de Kock in the third over of the day before the new ball accounted for Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and finally opener Stephen Cook.

Cook, under pressure after making a minor contribution to the victories in the first two tests, had eked out his second test century off 235 balls, bringing up the milestone by pulling Josh Hazlewood to the square leg boundary for his eighth four.

He added four more runs before Starc got one to nip back in and bowl him for 104 to bring an end to the innings.

Australia made 383 in reply to South Africa's first innings 259-9 declared. The tourists won the first two tests in Perth and Hobart to take a 2-0 lead and be assured of a third successive test series triumph in Australia.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)