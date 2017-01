Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Third Test cricket match - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - 5/1/17 A member of the ground staff runs to adjust a cover over the pitch as rain falls and play is delayed. REUTERS/David Gray

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Third Test cricket match - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - 5/1/17 A member of the ground staff holds a cover over the pitch as rain falls and play is delayed. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Persistent rain prevented any play before lunch on the third day of the third and final test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Pakistan were set to resume their first innings on 126-2 in reply to Australia's 538-8 declared. Australia lead the series 2-0.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)