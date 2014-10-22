DUBAI Pakistan were making slow progress as they tried to rebuild their first innings after a terrible start to the first test against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.

Pakistan lost both their openers before the total had reached double figures but recovered to reach 50-2 at lunch on the opening day.

Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 24 with the experienced Younus Khan (14 not out) at the crease.

Australian left-arm paceman Mitchell Johnson struck in the first over of the match -- hitting the toe of Mohammad Hafeez with a fast, inswinging yorker to dismiss the right-handed batsman for a duck.

Hafeez, returning from a hand injury that ruled him out of the One Day International series against the same opponents, reviewed the umpire's decision but was unsuccessful.

Peter Siddle, back in the Australian team after being dropped in South Africa earlier this year, then struck with the first delivery of his second over, and the fourth of the morning, when he bowled out Ahmed Shehzad for three.

Shehzad walked too far across his stumps as the ball crashed into his leg stump, reducing Pakistan to seven for two before Azhar and Younis started the recovery .

Pakistan, without banned off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, handed test debuts to fast bowler Imran Khan and leg-spinner Yasir Shah in a new-look bowling attack.

Australia also handed first caps to fast-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and left-arm bowler Steve O'Keefe, who paired up with Nathan Lyon in a two-pronged spin attack.

Australia will reclaim the world number one test ranking from South Africa with a 2-0 win over Pakistan, who host matches in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns back home.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Julian Linden)