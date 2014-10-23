DUBAI Misbah-ul-Haq and Asad Shafiq struck half-centuries to help Pakistan dominate the morning session and reach a strong 328 for five at lunch on the second day of the first test against Australia on Thursday.

Part-time spinner Steve Smith removed rival captain Misbah for Australia's only success in the first session against the Pakistan team who added 109 runs from 28 overs after resuming on 219 for four.

Asad Shafiq (56) was unbeaten after his 10th test fifty, accompanied by Sarfraz Ahmed (27) as Pakistan carefully negotiated the Australian pace bowlers before scoring bulk of their runs off the spinners.

Misbah scored a single off Nathan Lyon to bring up his fifty before clearing his front foot to hit Smith over long-on boundary for his second six.

Australia finally got the breakthrough they were looking for when the Pakistan captain attempted the same shot off Smith only to find Mitchell Johnson.

Misbah added 93 runs for the fifth wicket with Shafiq, who brought up Pakistan's 300 when he hit Johnson for a boundary through the third man area.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)