LONDON All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, spinner Ashton Agar and batsman Joe Burns are set to make their one-day international debuts for Australia in Britain as the world champions seek to regenerate following their fifth World Cup triumph.

Steven Smith will lead a youthful 15-man squad shorn of fast bowlers Mitchell Johnson and Josh Hazlewood for a one-dayer against Ireland in Belfast on Aug. 27, followed by five ODIs and a Twenty20 match against England.

Johnson and Hazlewood will be rested following the conclusion of the Ashes, which Australia have lost 3-1 with a match in hand, Cricket Australia said in a media release on Wednesday.

All-rounder James Faulkner was not considered as he serves a team suspension for being convicted last month in England of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Western Australian Stoinis, a medium pace bowler, is the chief beneficiary of Faulkner's omission and has recently played on Australia A's tour of India.

"Marcus has performed very well in India during the four-day Series and we have always liked that option of the extra all-rounder in our side, so with James Faulkner’s unavailability, this is a great opportunity for Marcus," chairman of selectors Rod Marsh said of the 25-year-old.

Matthew Wade has taken the gloves in place of wicketkeeper Brad Haddin, who along with former captain Michael Clarke, retired from the format after the World Cup final in Melbourne in March.

The squad also sees the return of proven test and one-day bowler James Pattinson, who joined Australia A in India after recovering from a string of injuries.

"The squad we have selected has a few fresh faces in it as well as some experienced players that will provide us with the right balance," Marsh said.

Highly-fancied 25-year-old Burns made his test debut against India in Australia's home summer and scored two half-centuries in his second match against the tourists in Sydney but missed out on a spot in the Ashes squad.

Agar has returned to international cricket for the first time since his memorable test debut against England in the 2013 Ashes when he scored a record 98 as a 19-year-old number 11 batsman.

He has been chosen as the lone spinner in the squad, meaning no place for Pakistan-born legspinner Fawad Ahmed.

T20 captain Aaron Finch was not available after breaking his foot for English county side Yorkshire.

Squad: Steve Smith (capt), Ashton Agar, George Bailey, Joe Burns, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Shane Watson, David Warner, Cameron Boyce (T20 only)

