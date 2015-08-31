LONDON Australia will not use Indian conditions as an excuse if they fail to win the World T20 in the subcontinent next year, opening batsman David Warner has said.

Australia have never won the tournament despite being a power in tests and the one-day game, but will hope to break the drought in March and April next year.

Australia have traditionally struggled in the subcontinent, where bone-dry pitches have shown up many of their batsmen's vulnerability against quality spin bowling.

“I think going to India, there’s no excuse for conditions,” Warner told reporters in Cardiff.

“All the players have played there before (and) played IPL (Indian Premier League) there. Whatever team is selected, that will be the right team for those conditions and I really do think this could be one of our best chances to win the Twenty20 World Cup.

"We’ve probably played more (in India) than we have at home in the Twenty20 format.”

Australia play England in a one-off match in Cardiff on Monday, with Steven Smith taking the reins in the absence of injured regular skipper Aaron Finch.

Compared to the surfeit of ODI matches -- world champions Australia will play five against England in coming weeks -- T20 matches are rare in the international calendar, giving teams limited chances to experiment before next year's showpiece.

"It’s quite challenging for us to go into a group and go ‘here you go, play this tournament’. This is big," Warner said of the Cardiff game.

"You have to work out what your chemistry is in the format itself.”

Australia have underlined their intent by flying in legspinner Cameron Boyce for the match alone.

All other members of the T20 team are in the one-day squad.

Captain Smith backed the 26-year-old Queenslander to hit the ground running.

"As a legspinner you’ve really got to read the batsmen quite well. I think he does that,” he said.

“I think he knows when someone is going to step down at him and try hit him for six and when they’re going to sit back.

“I think he adjusts his length and his pace quite well so I’m looking forward to seeing him bowl out here.

“It’s going to be quite tough conditions I reckon with probably a pretty good wicket and short straight boundaries so he’s going to have to adapt.”

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)