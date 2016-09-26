JOHANNESBURG Australia fast bowler Daniel Worrall will make his one-day international debut in Tuesday's one-off match against Ireland at Willowmore Park in Benoni, South Africa, captain Steve Smith said on Monday.

“He has worked very hard and he’s improved a lot over the last couple of years. I think he’s got a lot stronger and bowling with good pace and good shape," Smith told a news conference.

"This series will be a good challenge for him, with Ireland tomorrow and then South Africa in their conditions.”

Worrall is one of three uncapped fast bowlers Australia have included in a 14-man squad for the warm-up game against the Irish and then a five-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on Friday. Joe Mennie and Chris Tremain are the other two.

“All the new quicks that are here have come a long way in the last couple of years, they’ve really improved and put their names up. It’s a good opportunity to see how they do under pressure against a good South African batting line-up,” added Smith.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)