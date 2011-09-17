Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara runs between wickets during the second day of their third and final cricket match against Australia in Colombo September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Kumar Sangakkara remained unbeaten on 61 in his 100th test to launch a strong Sri Lankan reply to Australia's first innings total of 316 on the second day of the third and final test on Saturday.

Former captain Sangakkara walked out to a rousing ovation from the sparse crowd and added 69 for the unbroken third wicket with the experienced Mahela Jayawardene (31 not out) to take Sri Lanka to 166 for the loss of two wickets at close.

Australia paceman Peter Siddle breached the defence of Lahiru Thirimanne (28) while Tharanga Paranavitana (46) fell to a sharp catch by Ricky Ponting off Mitchell Johnson at short cover.

Needing a victory to draw the three-test series, Sri Lanka trail the visitors by 150 runs.

Earlier, Michael Hussey scored his 15th test hundred and his fourth against Sri Lanka.

Resuming on their overnight score of 235 for five, Australia added 81 runs on Saturday with Hussey scoring 55 of them to move from 63 to 118 in an innings which lasted 178 deliveries and included 12 fours and two sixes.

Once debutant Shaminda Eranga removed Brad Haddin (35) in the fifth over of the day to end a sixth-wicket stand of 75 with Hussey, the Sri Lankan bowlers wasted little time in wrapping up the innings.

Hussey was stranded at one end as Sri Lanka chipped away at the wickets from the other.

Chanaka Welegedara, who went wicketless on day one, dismissed Mitchell Johnson (8) and Siddle (0) off successive deliveries with Hussey stuck on 99 at the non-strikers end.

Hussey eventually reached his century with a single to the leg side before Eranga bowled him to end with figures of 4-65.

Hussey said Sunday would be a pivotal day in the series.

"If we can bowl really well, restrict them and take the wickets then it's going to put us in a fantastic position," said the Australian.

"But obviously if we can't get rid of Kumar (Sangakkara) and Mahela (Jayawardene) then they're going to give themselves every chance to win the test match as well.

"They look like pretty much they want to play a long innings."

Hussey said the tourists missed injured fast bowler Ryan Harris.

"It's definitely a loss for sure. With the way he's been bowling in this series, he's been outstanding," said Hussey.

"He's probably been the bowler of the series. It's definitely a loss to the team but I thought Pete Siddle did a pretty good job today."

Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the first match by 125 runs in Galle before the teams played out a rain-affected draw in Pallekele.

