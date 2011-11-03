Left-arm quick Mitchell Johnson shone with nine wickets in the match as Australia warmed up for the first test against South Africa in Cape Town next week with a comfortable seven-wicket win over South Africa A on Thursday.

"Mitch bowled beautifully throughout the game. To be able to see him swing the ball was great and it's always a really good sign that he's in a good place with his game," Australia vice-captain Shane Watson told reporters in Potchefstroom.

Australia wrapped up victory with four full sessions of the four-day match still to play and Watson said that most of his team mates had taken something out of the game after their 2-1 one-day series triumph over South Africa.

"Tour matches are always a great way to go from one-day cricket into test matches," said Watson.

The first test of the two-match series starts next Wednesday with the second test at the Wanderers beginning on November 17.

