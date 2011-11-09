CAPE TOWN Australia captain Michael Clarke scored a sparkling unbeaten half-century to lift the visitors to 143 for four at tea on the first day of the first test against South Africa at Newlands on Wednesday.

Clarke stroked his way to a dazzling 74 not out off just 77 balls, sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 103 with Shaun Marsh to rescue a faltering innings that had slipped to 40 for three in the second over after lunch.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn trapped Marsh lbw in the over before tea to end the threatening partnership and claim his third wicket.

Steyn had earlier trapped Ricky Ponting leg before for eight with his second ball after lunch and then gave Clarke a roasting with a superb mix of late swing and fiery short-pitched bowling.

But the Australian captain proved his courage, standing firm and then taking on the less impressive other South African bowlers, who were erratic in the second session.

Clarke struck 13 fours as he mixed powerful strokes with precision placement, and he and Marsh were starting to seize control on a difficult pitch for batting.

But Steyn then returned and his first delivery swung back late into the left-handed Marsh, who had scored 44. South Africa's premier bowler won the lbw decision from umpire Ian Gould, but the batsman asked for a review, which confirmed that the ball would have hit middle stump.

A similar delivery had accounted for Ponting, who stepped across his stumps and missed a flick to leg, but this time it was Steyn who asked for the review and was successful in having umpire Billy Doctrove's not out verdict reversed.

Steyn was lethal on a pitch that did not offer much pace, but plenty of movement, as he claimed three for 17 in 10 overs. Vernon Philander, on debut, had claimed one for 42.

Australia struggled to 39 for two at lunch after South Africa had elected to bowl first.

Rain had delayed the start of play by an hour-and-45-minutes, and the hosts snared their first wicket in the fifth over when Shane Watson was caught at second slip by Jacques Kallis off Steyn.

The 26-year-old Philander made an impressive start to his test career as he kept to a tight line and obtained both swing and seam movement. He roared with delight when he found the edge of Phil Hughes' bat with a delivery that angled across the left-hander, having him caught behind by wicketkeeper Mark Boucher.

It was world record-holder Boucher's 500th test catch, the 34-year-old having taken 498 for South Africa and two for the Rest of the World against Australia in 2005/6.

