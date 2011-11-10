CAPE TOWN Australia crumbled to 47 all out in their second innings of the extraordinary first test against South Africa on Thursday.

The lowest test total ever was 26 by New Zealand against England in 1955 while Australia's lowest was 36 against England in 1902. A last-wicket stand from Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon avoided Australia beating those unwanted records.

Hosts South Africa had earlier been bowled out for 96 on a remarkable day two and a reasonable-looking wicket after the tourists had made 284 in their first innings with captain Michael Clarke scoring 151.

All four innings will take place on the same day with Australia leading by 235 and with a decent chance of winning the first match of the two-test series despite their woeful second innings effort.

