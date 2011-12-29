Jesus injects 'healthy competition' for Man City strikers - Zabaleta
Newly arrived striker Gabriel Jesus will bring the best out of Sergio Aguero at Manchester City and inject "healthy competition" into the squad, says defender Pablo Zabaleta.
SYDNEY Australia named the following squad Friday for the second test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which starts next Tuesday:
Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Newly arrived striker Gabriel Jesus will bring the best out of Sergio Aguero at Manchester City and inject "healthy competition" into the squad, says defender Pablo Zabaleta.
Swansea City's improved defensive performances under new manager Paul Clement have given the Welsh team belief that they can overcome relegation rivals Leicester City on Sunday, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski said.
BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu will not be paid his salary or any bonuses during a four-month ban imposed by world soccer's governing body FIFA, the player said on Tuesday.