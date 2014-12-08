United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
ADELAIDE Stand-in India captain Virat Kohli has stuck to the party line on cricket's decision review system (DRS), saying his team would only endorse its use if it were 100 percent accurate.
India's four-test series against Australia will go ahead without the use of the sometimes controversial DRS, with the tourists rejecting it in every bilateral tournament they play.
“The only point we maintain is that it’s not 100 percent," he told reporters at Adelaide Oval on Monday. "And we see incidents happen where DRS has been taken and some people feel that it’s clearly a not-out decision and they’ve been given out.
"Or it seems like it’s out and guys have been given not out and (there’s) more than half a ball hitting the stumps.
"It just doesn’t make sense to us sometimes. Unless it’s 100 percent accurate I don’t think it can be a thing that will change our take on it.
"If it gets 100 percent accurate and consistent, then, who knows."
Kohli confirmed he would lead the side in the first test in Adelaide starting on Tuesday in the absence of the injured Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and he has promised to bring a more aggressive approach to his team's sometimes pedestrian play.
Though India shuns the DRS for all bilateral tournaments, with world governing body, the ICC, maintaining that both parties must agree to its use, they will have to play with the system at the upcoming one-day World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.
After Adelaide, the teams play tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.