MUMBAI India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remaining two tests in Australia with a shoulder injury and will be replaced by uncapped left-arm spinner Akshar Patel, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Jadeja, who did not play in either of the defeats in Adelaide and Brisbane, will return home to undergo a rehabilitation programme.

The 20-year-old Patel has played nine one-day internationals for India since making his debut against Bangladesh in June.

The third test starts in Melbourne from Friday with the last match of the series in Sydney from Jan. 6.

