Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Second Test cricket match - Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia - 12/11/16 South Africa's Vernon Philander lies injured on the ground after colliding with Australia's captain Steve Smith. REUTERS/David Gray

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Second Test cricket match - Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia - 12/11/16 South Africa's Vernon Philander appeals for LBW as Australia's captain Steve Smith collides with him. REUTERS/David Gray

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Second Test cricket match - Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia - 12/11/16 South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis pats umpire Aleem Dar on the shoulder after an LBW decision was reversed to dismiss Australia's Peter Nevill. REUTERS/David Gray

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Second Test cricket match - Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia - 12/11/16 South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis stands with team mates as a board displays the next delivery as a 'hat-trick ball'. REUTERS/David Gray

HOBART South Africa bowled Australia out for 85 after lunch on day one of the second test in Hobart on Saturday, the hosts' lowest score at home against the Proteas.

Having resumed after lunch on 43 for six, Australia lost their last four wickets for 42 runs, with Vernon Philander returning to the field after an early clash with captain Steven Smith to finish with 5-21.

Philander bowled Joe Mennie for 10 while Kyle Abbott (3-41) had Mitchell Starc (four) and Josh Hazlewood (eight) caught in behind the wicket soon after.

Philander wrapped up the innings, with wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock taking a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Nathan Lyon for two, with captain Smith left unbeaten on 48.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)