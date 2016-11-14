Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Second Test cricket match - Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia - 14/11/16 South Africa's Quinton de Kock hugs team mate Temba Bavuma as he celebrates reaching his century. REUTERS/David Gray

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Second Test cricket match - Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia - 14/11/16 South Africa's Quinton de Kock (R) and team mate Temba Bavuma run between the wickets. REUTERS/David Gray

Cricket - Australia v South Africa - Second Test cricket match - Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia - 14/11/16. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj reacts as Australia's Josh Hazlewood points after bowling him. REUTERS/David Gray

HOBART South Africa were bowled out for 326 after lunch on day three of the second test in Hobart, giving them a first innings lead over Australia of 241 runs.

Having scored 117 for the loss of one batsman in the morning session, the Proteas lost their final four wickets for 50 runs, with paceman Josh Hazlewood cleaning up the tail to finish with figures of 6-89.

Joe Mennie captured his maiden test wicket on debut when Temba Bavuma miscued an ugly pull to Nathan Lyon at point to be out for 74 shortly after the break.

Hazlewood bowled Keshav Maharaj for one and trapped Kyle Abbott lbw for three in his next over.

The paceman wrapped up the innings by having Vernon Philander caught behind for a quickfire 32.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by John O'Brien)