Mitchell Johnson has always had a pretty good case for being described as a pace-bowling all-rounder rather than a tailender but rarely has his batting prowess been more significant for Australia than it was in Brisbane on Friday.

With a test century, nine fifties and a batting average at the Gabba of a shade under 30 going into the second test against India this week, the tourists would have been wise to treat his arrival at the crease with an element of caution.

Instead, they gave him a few verbal volleys and a string of short-pitched deliveries then watched as the ICC Cricketer of the Year plundered the bowling for 88 runs from 93 balls, smashing a six and 13 fours in the process.

When he took guard, Australia were floundering at 247 for six chasing India's first innings tally of 408, which was in sight when his Gabba record seventh wicket stand of 148 with skipper Steve Smith was broken 119 minutes later.

"India were bowling well and Mitch came out really took it to the Indian bowlers," Smith told reporters at the Gabba.

"I just think he came out and was positive from ball one, that was his mindset.

"They tried to be quite aggressive with him, bowling short and trying to get stuck into him, and I think that played to his favour.

"He took them on and they didn't really have an answer to him, to be honest."

Johnson's innings had echoes of his 64 in a 114-run stand with Brad Haddin in the first Ashes test at the same ground last year, which kept the hosts in a contest they would win on the back of the paceman's match haul of nine wickets.

It also encouraged the other bowlers in their own ambitions for all-rounder status with Johnson, Mitchell Starc (52), Nathan Lyon (23) and Josh Hazlewood (32 not out) combining for 195 runs as Australia reached 505 for a 97-run first innings lead.

"The tail came out and batted beautifully, both Mitches and Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood on debut was very good with the bat in the end there as well," Smith added.

"To get us up over 500 with a lead of 90-odd put us in a very good position."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)