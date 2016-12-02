SYDNEY Australia coach Darren Lehmann is to hold clear-the-air talks ahead of the one-day series against New Zealand after recalled all-rounder Glenn Maxwell criticised wicketkeeper Matt Wade.

Maxwell said on Thursday that he had been disappointed at some of the decisions by Wade, his captain in the Victoria state side, to bat ahead of him in matches this year.

"I think the wicketkeeper should be batting at seven unless you're trying to squeeze an extra bowler into your line-up," Maxwell said on Thursday.

When asked why Wade had batted ahead of him, Maxwell replied: "Because he's captain, and he chooses the batting order."

Lehmann said he would speak to power-hitting Maxwell to try and resolve the issue.

"Yeah, we will (speak about it)," Lehmann told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

"Obviously disappointed but we'll work through those issues. It's difficult but again we'll work through it behind the scenes.

"We're confident they can work together."

Maxwell, who was dropped from the Australian team after failing to post any substantial scores in the previous 12 months, has said he would like to push for a recall to the test side for next year's tour of India.

His batting, however, had not even made him an option for the just completed third test against South Africa, where Australia overhauled their side in an effort to shake them out of a slump, the coach said.

"(He) hasn't made a hundred for two years," Lehmann added.

"Are you going to pick a bloke who hasn't made a hundred in two years?"

Victoria batsman Rob Quiney had some blunt advice for his team mate Maxwell.

"I think he just needs to lip it and just make some runs," Quiney told EON Sports radio on Friday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)