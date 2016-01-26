MELBOURNE Australia coach Darren Lehmann will miss next month's one-day series in New Zealand as he continues his recovery from deep vein thrombosis but he plans to join the team for the subsequent test matches, his country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old was hospitalised with a swollen left calf on Saturday, prompting Cricket Australia (CA) to put batting coach Michael Di Venuto in charge for the three-match Twenty20 series against India starting at Adelaide on Tuesday.

"Darren is in good health and feeling well at the moment but is still awaiting medical clearance for us to be satisfied that it is safe for him to fly," CA chief medical officer John Orchard said in a statement.

"As such, he will not travel to New Zealand for the one-day international series. He is meeting with specialists in Sydney later this week and will have repeat scans on Friday to check his progress."

CA has not named a replacement for the three one-dayers in New Zealand starting on Feb. 3 but expects Lehmann to be back in charge for the subsequent two-match test series.

"We have strong depth in our coaching ranks and will make that decision in due course," CA executive general manager of team performance Pat Howard said.

"It is anticipated that Darren will make it back for the test series but as with all the decisions we make, we will be guided by medical advice."

