MELBOURNE Australia coach Darren Lehmann has been cleared to fly to New Zealand after recovering from deep vein thrombosis and will join the squad on Saturday ahead of their third and final one-day international against the hosts.

The 45-year-old was hospitalised with a swollen left calf last week, prompting Cricket Australia (CA) to put batting coach Michael Di Venuto in charge for the three-match home Twenty20 series against India and the ODI series in New Zealand.

Lehmann was expected to join the squad ahead of the two-test series in New Zealand, with the first match starting in Wellington on Feb. 12, but appears to have completed his recovery ahead of schedule.

"Darren has received clearance from specialists in Australia to travel on Saturday and return to work," Chief Medical Officer John Orchard said in a statement issued by CA.

Di Venuto would continue in his role as head coach during the remaining two ODIs of the series, CA added, with the second match scheduled for Wellington on Saturday.

Australia lost the first one-dayer by 159 runs and the final match will be played in Hamilton on Monday.

