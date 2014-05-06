Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
Australia test bowling great Dennis Lillee, credited for helping resurrect paceman Mitchell Johnson's career, has quit as a Cricket Australia coaching consultant after failing to agree terms on his pay.
CA this week signed a two-year extension with another former fast bowler, Craig McDermott, as the team's bowling coach.
"Unfortunately Dennis Lillee didn't accept Cricket Australia's offer to renew his contract," a CA spokesperson said in a statement.
"He is a great of the game and the door will always be open to him if he wants to return and be involved in any way.
"We've made a point in recent times of being open to bringing in coaching consultants when required."
Left-arm fast bowler Johnson made a spectacular return to test cricket during the Ashes in Australia, bamboozling England's batsmen with his fiery pace and steep bounce after spending some time out in wilderness due to poor form.
Lillee, who took 355 wickets in 70 tests for Australia, told Melbourne radio station SEN in February that the CA bosses were "quibbling over an increase".
