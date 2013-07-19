Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LONDON Australia were 42 for one in reply to England's 361 all out at lunch on the second day of the second Ashes test at Lord's on Friday.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from all soccer related activities, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.