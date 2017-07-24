FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Australia's Lynn to undergo shoulder surgery
#Brexit
#Markets
#Deals
#Trump
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 24, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 2 days ago

Australia's Lynn to undergo shoulder surgery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Cricket - Australia Nets - Edgbaston - 1/6/17 Australia's Chris Lynn during nets Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

(Reuters) - Australian batsman Chris Lynn will undergo a shoulder surgery but is confident of returning in time for the Big Bash League season at the end of the year.

The luckless Queenslander injured his left shoulder for the third time in less than two years in the Indian Premier League earlier this year and is set to miss the Caribbean Premier League starting on Aug. 4.

"I have been battling through each tournament and umming and arr-ing at training but the time has come to get it done," the big-hitting 27-year-old told the Courier Mail.

"I was getting sorer and sorer after training. I am pretty confident I will be back for the Big Bash.

"I was supposed to play in the Caribbean Premier League on Wednesday so I have had to give them the bad news. I will cost myself a bit (having to sacrifice the T20 contracts), but physically and mentally it will mean a lot to get it done."

Lynn is likely to miss Australia's proposed one-day series in India later this year, which is in doubt due to a long-running pay dispute between the players and Cricket Australia.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.