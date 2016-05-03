MELBOURNE Shaun Marsh has become the third Australian test player in three days to head home from the Indian Premier League after suffering a back injury playing for Kings XI Punjab.
Marsh's younger brother Mitchell pulled out of the glitzy Twenty20 tournament with a side strain on Sunday, with captain Steve Smith following on Monday with a wrist injury.
Left-handed batsman Marsh has been sore since a six-wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 19, Cricket Australia said on its website (cricket.com.au).
Marsh's next chance of international duty is Australia's three-test tour of Sri Lanka in July and August.
His brother Mitchell and Smith are due to play a triangular one-day tournament in the Caribbean next month.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)