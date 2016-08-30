Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
COLOMBO Shaun Marsh will miss the remainder of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka after the top-order batsman broke a finger while fielding during Sunday's third one-day international, the country's cricket board has said.
Australia have not called up a replacement for March in the two remaining one-dayers but fellow left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja, already a part of the ODI squad, will come in for the two Twenty20 matches against the same opposition.
"Shaun suffered an injury to his left little finger whilst fielding in the match yesterday (Sunday)," Australia team physiotherapist David Beakley said in a statement.
"An X-ray after the match confirmed a fracture and Shaun will now return to Perth to allow time for this to heal."
The touring side, who were swept 3-0 in the test series, lead the five-match ODI series 2-1 going into the fourth contest on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.