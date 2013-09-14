Australia's Clint McKay (R) celebrates with teammates Matthew Wade and Aaron Finch (L) after achieving a hat-trick after dismissing England's Joe Root during the fourth one-day international at Sophia gardens in Cardiff, Wales September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia fast bowler Clint McKay completed a hat-trick in the fourth one-day international against England in Cardiff on Saturday.

McKay dismissed Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott and Joe Root in the third over to leave England reeling at eight for three, chasing 228 to level the series at 1-1.

Pietersen was trapped lbw for five, Trott edged a catch to Aaron Finch at second slip and Root nicked a full-length delivery to Shane Watson at first slip as McKay became only the fifth Australian to take a hat-trick in one-day internationals.

