Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
SYDNEY Pace bowler Joe Mennie has suffered a fractured skull and some bleeding into his brain after being hit on the head by a ball during training but he does not require surgery, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old was struck by a ball hit by Sydney Sixers team mate Michael Lumb in the nets on Monday ahead of their Big Bash semi-final against Brisbane, which takes place later on Wednesday.
"After being struck on the head by a ball at training on Monday, Joe was transported to a hospital in Brisbane where he underwent a series of check-ups before being discharged later that evening," CA's Chief Medical Officer John Orchard said in a statement.
"Joe was reviewed by a Cricket Australia doctor on Tuesday and had some scans performed that revealed a small fracture and associated minor brain bleed.
"Whilst this is a serious injury, Joe is feeling well. We believe that this is a stable injury and will not require surgery."
Mennie, who made his test debut for Australia against South Africa last November, remained in hospital under the care of a neurosurgeon for observation, Orchard added.
(Writing by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
NEW YORK/BERLIN McDonald's Corp ended its 41-year-old sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, reflecting the U.S. fast-food giant's focus on its core business as well as rising Olympics sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings.
ROTORUA, New Zealand Wales loose forward Ross Moriarty has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand just hours after coach Warren Gatland called in four additional players with more to follow.