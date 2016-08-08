Australia's Steve O'Keefe looks on during the second MCC Spirit of Cricket Twenty20 cricket match against Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe was fined 10,000 Australian dollars (5,845 pounds) by his board following an incident at a Sydney hotel late on Saturday.

"O'Keefe was charged with a breach of Article 2.2.11 of the Code of Behaviour -- conduct unbecoming of a player –- and accepted a fine of 10,000 dollars," Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement on Monday.

The 31-year-old left-arm spinner was part of the Australian test team currently in Sri Lanka but returned home after a hamstring injury in the first test cut short his tour.

O'Keefe was issued an Infringement Notice by New South Wales Police for "offensive behaviour," the CA said without disclosing details of the incident. Local media alleged the player was intoxicated when he abused police and security staff.

"We take a zero-tolerance approach to this type of behaviour from players at any level in Australian Cricket," CA executive general manager Pat Howard said.

"Steve understands our expectations and that we’re extremely disappointed this situation occurred, particularly as he is recovering from an injury."

The spinner, who has played three tests and seven Twenty20 Internationals, will undergo counselling and education as part of his sanction.

"I know I failed to uphold the high standards expected of a NSW and Australian cricketer and apologise to all concerned,” O'Keefe said.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the sanction handed to me by Cricket Australia."

